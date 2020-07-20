WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—Positives tests increase. Typically, when things are positive it’s a good thing but not when it comes to the results of COVID-19 testing in the football program. The Mountaineers saw a significant jump from only a handful of cases since things started to 28 in the most recently released information. That increase mirrors what has been unfolding on a national level when it comes to the spread of the coronavirus but still is alarming in the sense that the reach of the virus has hit home.

Each of the affected individuals were required to quarantine themselves for 14-days and proper contact tracing was conducted as part of the plan to further prevent the spread.

West Virginia has not been forced to cancel or postpone any workouts with the football program yet, but that has happened with other programs across the college football landscape. On the flip side though, the men’s and women’s basketball programs had to delay the start to their portion of voluntary workouts by two weeks so the athletic program certainly hasn’t been immune to the reach.