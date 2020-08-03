WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com: 3-2-1

1—West Virginia fills its biggest remaining need. There is no question that when looking at what positions had to be filled through the transfer portal it was offensive line at the top of the list. The Mountaineers lost both of their top tackles and arguably best players from the 2019 season on an offensive line that already struggled mightily in the first place. Those two accounted for all but nine snaps that were played at the tackle spot, while the interior of the line dealt with youth and inconsistency throughout the course of last season. Things weren’t helped when one of the options that was expected to provide immediate relief in Jacob Gamble never arrived on campus.

The Mountaineers cast a wide net in the transfer portal and after striking out with graduate transfers such as KJ Wilson and Devery Hamilton, the program elected to go in a different direction. That led to West Virginia adding a different type of transfer altogether in Virginia offensive lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard. Unlike the others listed above, Hubbard is a traditional transfer with a catch. The former Cavalier played in two games last season as a true freshman which qualified him for a redshirt under the new rules because he didn’t appear in more than four games. That gives him four full seasons of eligibility left at the college level and here is where it gets interesting. Hubbard is expected to apply for a waiver in order to play immediately this fall and if he receives it would have four full seasons left.