WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Welcome back, Gabe. On paper, it isn’t necessarily the case, but it sure felt like anything and everything associated with the basketball program has been negative. You had the transfers of junior forward Emmitt Matthews and point guard Jordan McCabe. Then senior guard Taz Sherman and junior guard Sean McNeil announcing that they planned to test the waters of the NBA Draft process although both, in fairness, did leave the door open for a possible return next year.

There continues to be a shadow of doubt as well over other key players on the roster such a junior Derek Culver as well as some lesser-kno juniwn pieces that could be critical to depth this coming year. Essentially, all major news since the clock hit zero against Syracuse has been of the less than welcomed variety as the Mountaineers hope to keep the majority of the roster together.

People already left the season with a bad taste in the mouth considering the way it finished to No. 11 seed Syracuse and the opportunity wasted given the layout of the Midwest bracket. All of the roster movement away or potentially away from the program certainly didn’t help that attitude.

West Virginia needed a jolt of energy on that front this off-season and of course, it was well-known hustle man Gabe Osabuohien that would be the one to provide it.