WVSports - Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Spring practice chugging along. After a brief break, the West Virginia Mountaineers football team was back at practice this past week and we were able to learn some new information on how things have unfolded.

During an open practice session Saturday, there were a number of players sporting red jerseys including Sean Ryan and Jairo Faverus, but none are considered major.

There was also a position switch with former wide receiver Devell Washington kicking over to the defensive side of the ball at WILL linebacker. That certainly doesn't top the list as most common position flips that you see but Washington can certainly fit the bill as a 6-foot-2, 215-pounder that isn't afraid of contact and can move.

The decision was made by Washington himself, who approached the coaching staff about the move, and it's one that could end up paying off for both parties as the Mountaineers have a need at WILL linebacker and receiver is a log jam. It was telling that when I asked head coach Neal Brown about it, he didn't hesitate to say he believes it will stick through the spring and Washington has a high ceiling there.