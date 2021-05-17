Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—Optimism on NBA decisions. Let me preface what I’m about to write with nobody, and I do mean nobody, knows for sure until these things are announced. As I’ve gone through before in this column, I had excellent information that Derek Culver would likely be returning and we all saw how that turned out. Even head coach Bob Huggins believed that Culver would return for another season before he elected to sign with a non-certified agent and end his college eligibility. So, again you can’t take anything you hear on these things as concrete unless it’s coming from the player themselves in a public manner.

None of the trio of West Virginia players are talking right now, but it does seem that optimism is there that the Mountaineers could get each of them back heading into the 2021-22 season. Of course, the trio I’m referring to is guard Deuce McBride, guard Sean McNeil and guard Taz Sherman as each have declared for the NBA Draft with the option to return back to college.