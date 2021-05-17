Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1
WVSports.com continues with our popular feature: The 3-2-1. We'll breakdown three things we learned that week, two questions we have and give one prediction.
Here is the next installment of the 3-2-1 looking at the West Virginia football program, the latest on basketball and what’s happening in recruiting.
3 things I learned:
1—Optimism on NBA decisions. Let me preface what I’m about to write with nobody, and I do mean nobody, knows for sure until these things are announced. As I’ve gone through before in this column, I had excellent information that Derek Culver would likely be returning and we all saw how that turned out. Even head coach Bob Huggins believed that Culver would return for another season before he elected to sign with a non-certified agent and end his college eligibility. So, again you can’t take anything you hear on these things as concrete unless it’s coming from the player themselves in a public manner.
None of the trio of West Virginia players are talking right now, but it does seem that optimism is there that the Mountaineers could get each of them back heading into the 2021-22 season. Of course, the trio I’m referring to is guard Deuce McBride, guard Sean McNeil and guard Taz Sherman as each have declared for the NBA Draft with the option to return back to college.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news