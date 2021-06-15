Cummings and Goings: The WVSports.com 3-2-1

1—West Virginia hits the mark again on official visitors. The Mountaineers are fresh off hosting a very large group of official visitors over the weekend and again it was a homerun in the recruitment of those in attendance. The weather cooperated for the most part and the rain held off long enough to enjoy a highly successful visit weekend that featured many of the top targets for the West Virginia program.

Players such as Chandler (Az.) Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol, Dallas (Ga.) East Paulding running back Justin Williams, Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti wide receiver Kevin Thomas, Indianapolis (In.) Lawrence North wide receiver Omar Cooper, Tarpon Springs (Fla.) East Lake offensive lineman Trent Ramsey, Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep linebacker Travious Lathan, Saraland (Ala.) wide receiver Jarel Williams, Saraland (Ala.) defensive lineman Trevon McAlpine, Kenova (W.Va.) Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page, Buford (Ga.) defensive back Ryland Gandy, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG wide receiver Shawn Miller, Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard safety Steven Sannieniola and Leo (In.) offensive lineman Landen Livingston were all on campus and thoroughly enjoyed the weekend.

The coaches won’t get all of them, but you had to get them here in the first place to have a shot.