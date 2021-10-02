Darryl Talley’s No. 90 retired by WVU football

Darryl Talley has officially joined a storied group of West Virginia football players.

Inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 1996, Talley was honored again by the school on Saturday. His jersey number, 90, was formally retired after the first quarter of West Virginia’s game against Texas Tech.

Talley is the fourth Mountaineer to have his number retired, following Bruce Bosley, Sam Huff and Ira Rodgers. Major Harris will have his number retired later this season.

“I’m just truly happy that I finally got to, as they say, the summit of what it is in college,” Talley said. “That’s what I consider this to be, the highest honor you can get. I’m just very proud of it.”

Talley was recruited to WVU by head coach Frank Cignetti in 1978, playing his first season with the Mountaineers a year later. He played three seasons with the Mountaineers, earning All-American honors following his senior season.

By the end of his collegiate career, Talley had developed into one of the top defensive players in program history. He totaled 484 tackles during his time in the gold and blue and was enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Talley would later be chosen by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 1983 NFL Draft, playing a pivotal role on four-consecutive AFC Champion Bills teams. He received All-Pro honors twice during his 14-year professional career before retiring following the 1996 season.