When it comes to the quarterback spot on the 2020 West Virginia football team, head coach Neal Brown plans to sit down over the holidays and formulate a plan.

That involves taking the emotion out of things and evaluating both junior Jarret Doege and senior Austin Kendall on how they operated in the offense.

That includes how productive each of them were and their decision making in order to come up with a clear plan heading into January at the position.

Well, WVSports.com takes a look at some of the raw numbers between the two in some key areas to let you see where each stand.