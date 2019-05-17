Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy safety Sanoussi Kane was expecting it but it didn’t make it any less exciting when he received an offer from West Virginia.

Kane, 6-foot, 190-pounds, was expecting the offer in large part because tight ends coach Travis Trickett had stopped by his school and told him that he would be hearing from the coaches soon.

True to his word, the assistant got in touch with Kane, whose first name is pronounced “s-new-see,” and gave him the word that the Mountaineers were pulling the trigger on an offer.