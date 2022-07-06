Brooklyn (N.Y.) Canarsie 2023 cornerback Tayvon Nelson is down to a final three with a decision in sight.

Nelson, 6-foot-2, 187-pounds, has trimmed his options down to West Virginia, Maryland and Penn State with a decision set for July 23.

The rangy defensive back took official visits to check out the Mountaineers and Terrapins at the end of June, while he has made multiple trips to Penn State.