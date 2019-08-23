News More News
DB Porter has West Virginia football in top five

Daryl Porter plans to take an official visit to West Virginia. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage cornerback Daryl Porter has a top five and West Virginia is one of those on the list.

Porter, 5-foot-10, 165-pounds, includes West Virginia, Mississippi, TCU, Utah and Minnesota as the five programs that are sticking out the most to him at this stage.

Each of those schools have been in regular contact and made him feel comfortable at this junction of the process.

