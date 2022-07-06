DB Sheppard lists West Virginia in top five
Niceville (Fla.) 2023 cornerback Jayden Sheppard has a top five.
That list includes West Virginia, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Tulane and Coastal Carolina with each of those programs standing out for many of the same reasons.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news