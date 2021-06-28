Defensive end Young commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

Young, 6-foot-6, 225-pounds, also held offers from Illinois, Buffalo, Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee State and several others but ultimately the draw to West Virginia proved too much.

West Virginia was the first power five scholarship offer for Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake defensive end Zion Young and he repaid the favor by committing a few days following an official visit to campus.

The athletic defensive end posted a 4.51 pro agility shuttle and 9-9 broad jump at the Rivals.com Atlanta Camp, but the Mountaineers had been involved long before then. West Virginia extended a scholarship offer at the beginning of March and had been constant in their recruitment of Young.

Inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz started the connection but defensive line coach AJ Jackson also became a key figure in the pursuit of the rising pass rusher.

“It’s going great. We stay in touch, we’re talking every other day now,” he said.

The Mountaineers envision Young as a defensive end because they like the way he moves at the position as well as his length and how physical he can be coming off the edge. He finished with eight sacks as a sophomore along with 61 tackles and 34 solo stops.

“They love the way I use my length and they like how long and physical I am,” he said.

Young officially visited West Virginia June 24-26 and saw enough during the trip to end his recruitment in favor of the Big 12 Conference program a few days later despite initially planning to commit in July.

The athletic defensive end becomes the tenth overall commitment for the West Virginia Mountaineers football program in the 2022 class and represents the second pass rusher after Clearwater Academy (Fla.) defensive end Aric Burton.

WVSports.com will have more with Young in the near future.