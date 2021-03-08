Defensive woes, lapses plague West Virginia basketball
You can point to a lot of things that went wrong for West Virginia in the season ending loss to Oklahoma State, but the most glaring issue was on the defensive end of the floor.
The Mountaineers allowed the Cowboys to drive the ball into the middle of the floor at will resulting in 50 points in the paint and an almost absurd 24/34 on layups and dunks. That means of the 33 shots that Oklahoma State made in the game, 73-percent of them were right at the rim.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news