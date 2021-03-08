You can point to a lot of things that went wrong for West Virginia in the season ending loss to Oklahoma State, but the most glaring issue was on the defensive end of the floor.

The Mountaineers allowed the Cowboys to drive the ball into the middle of the floor at will resulting in 50 points in the paint and an almost absurd 24/34 on layups and dunks. That means of the 33 shots that Oklahoma State made in the game, 73-percent of them were right at the rim.