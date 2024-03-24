West Virginia has found the new leader for the basketball program in Drake Head Coach Darian DeVries.

DeVries, 48, has led Drake to the NCAA Tournament in three of the last four seasons. That includes back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference Tournament titles and at least 27 wins in each of the past two seasons. The Iowa native has won at least 20 games in each of his six seasons atop the program.

Overall, DeVries has amassed a record of 150-55 and has been named the Missouri Valley Coach of the Year twice during his time with the Bulldogs. He has won 70-percent of his conference games.

Athletic Director Wren Baker placed a priority on a proven track record of Division I success and DeVries certainly brings that to the table given what he has accomplished as a head coach and assistant. He also has proven to be equipped to turn programs around as well.

DeVries arrived at Drake in March 2018 and was able to turn around the struggling program in short order by recruiting players and developing a culture. The results are hard to argue.

Drake has been to four straight Missouri Valley Conference Championship games, winning two of those. Before the arrival of DeVries the Drake program had not played for the league title since winning in 2008.DeVries in 1-3 in the NCAA Tournament with the Bulldogs.

DeVries previously served as a longtime assistant at Creighton where he spent 17 seasons before getting his shot as the head coach at Drake. During his time on the Creighton staff under both Dana Altman and Greg McDermott, the program accumulated a record of 460-211 and 231-129 in conference games.

The search, which officially began March 13, ends up giving the program a proven technician at the mid major level who will take the next step in the Big 12 Conference. DeVries will take over the program from interim head coach Josh Eilert and former head coach Bob Huggins.

WVSports.com will have more on this news.