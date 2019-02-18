Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-18 10:56:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Disconnect still on defensive end for West Virginia

Rfuormtgvg4ryxr0ce5s
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

If things were going to change with this West Virginia basketball team it needed to happen on the defensive end first.

Well, they didn’t and the end result was what has become an all-too familiar one.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}