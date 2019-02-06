SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia has filled an immediate need up front with the commitment of Navarre (Fla.) defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson down the stretch run. Jefferson, 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, had seen his stock soar down the stretch with power five offers from West Virginia, Kansas State and Louisville as well as interest from others. "It's WVU because of the coaching staff and that family feel. I had a great time with the players and they had my major," he informed WVSports.com. The Mountaineers coaching staff had recruited him hard during their time at Troy, namely head coach Neal Brown and assistant Jordan Lesley, so when they took their new positions in Morgantown they reached out to the senior defensive tackle.

“They’re like family. They’re good people, they’re just all around good people,” he said.

That connection proved important as West Virginia was the first program to secure an official visit between those three and he was able to get a complete picture view of Morgantown. That trip was enough to seal the deal for the fast-rising defensive lineman. Jefferson is slotted to play the interior of the defensive line but has the skill set that he could potentially move around if need be. He finished this past season with 60 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and a total of five sacks while establishing himself as a standout on the defensive front. The 2019 prospect had narrowed his list down to West Virginia, Kansas State, Louisville and Florida Atlantic heading into the stretch run but ultimately his visit along with his comfort level with the coaching staff helped to seal the deal. He took a trip to Florida Atlantic Jan. 18. Jefferson also held offers from Troy, Southern Mississippi, Tulane, UAB, Marshall, Kent State, Buffalo, Louisiana-Lafayette, South Alabama and a number of others. For West Virginia, Jefferson is the third defensive lineman in the class to go along with the already enrolled Taijh Alston and Indian Hill (Oh.) defensive end Jalen Thornton. The Mountaineers are up to a total of 19 commitments in the 2019 class, 17 of which have already signed or are enrolled. Jefferson is expected to sign his letter of intent with the Mountaineers later today. WVSports.com will have more with Jefferson in the near future.