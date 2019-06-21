DL Kalonji finds home feel at WVU during unofficial visit
Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll defensive lineman Kevin Kalonji was on campus for an unofficial visit to West Virginia earlier this week and left feeling good about the football program.
Kalonji, 6-foot-4, 313-pounds, is a recent Congo emigrant that has surged onto the recruiting scene in recent months. He has earned scholarship offers from a long list of programs including West Virginia, Florida, Oklahoma, Maryland, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Rutgers and Arizona, among others.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news