Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll defensive lineman Kevin Kalonji was on campus for an unofficial visit to West Virginia earlier this week and left feeling good about the football program.

Kalonji, 6-foot-4, 313-pounds, is a recent Congo emigrant that has surged onto the recruiting scene in recent months. He has earned scholarship offers from a long list of programs including West Virginia, Florida, Oklahoma, Maryland, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Rutgers and Arizona, among others.