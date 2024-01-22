West Virginia center Jesse Edwards is making progress toward a return.

The senior center has been sidelined since fracturing his right wrist following the Massachusetts game on Dec. 16. It's now been over five weeks that the Mountaineers have been without the services of their primary five man.

However after successful surgery and getting both the cast and brace removed, Edwards had medical images taken of his wrist and it came back with a positive report.

He now is on the pathway toward a return to the court as evident by the fact he was dressed and warmed up prior to the Kansas game.

“He’s a lot closer than I thought he was going to be,” head coach Josh Eilert said.

Still, West Virginia is being cautious with Edwards given the fact he hadn’t had any movement in the wrist during his time away from the court. He practiced last Friday but in the five-on-five session, Edwards felt that his wrist was a little bit tender when he was guarding opponents.

“So, we backed off that real quick to make sure we don’t set him backward. We want to make sure we’re moving forward, and we don’t have a setback,” Eilert said.

That’s not to say that Eilert didn’t at least have some conversations with Edwards in case the game dictated it, but fortunately that wasn’t the case. The coaches still don’t know how effective he can be for the time being, although Edwards has shown a willingness to do anything for the team.

Edwards, a Syracuse transfer, has appeared in 10 games this season and averaged 14.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while shooting 56 percent from the floor.

While Patrick Suemnick has done an admirable job in his place at the five averaging 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past six games, there is no question that adding Edwards back into the equation would be a boost for this team.

West Virginia currently sits at 7-11, 2-3 in the Big 12 but could be getting a major piece back soon.

“But at the end of the day I have to do what’s right by Jesse and make sure we don’t set him back in terms of his career and long term. It’s a bigger picture thing for him,” Eilert said.