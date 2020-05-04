News More News
Elite athlete Leary lists West Virginia football in top six, discusses plan

Leary has received 43 offers including one from the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Leary has received 43 offers including one from the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater athlete Christian Leary has collected almost 50 scholarship offers but now has things narrowed down to a top six with a decision date in mind.

Leary, 5-foot-10, 175-pounds, has trimmed his list of offers down to West Virginia, Oklahoma, Alabama, Ohio State, Auburn and Florida.

Each of those made the cut due to the connection he has built with the coaching staffs at each as well as his comfort level with them.

