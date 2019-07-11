After a month where West Virginia essentially doubled its commitment list we take a look back at some of the key points and reevaluate where the Mountaineers are at when it comes to the construction of the 2020 recruiting class. Where will the coaches look next? The commitment run Over a span of nine days, the West Virginia coaches added a total of six commitments to the 2020 class. For those that don't closely follow recruiting that is a significant haul, especially when you consider the bulk of those targets have been at the top of the board at their respective positions or earned an offer during camp season.

The Mountaineers added a seventh and eighth only few weeks later bringing the total to 12 overall. Some of those commitments can be directly attributed to summer official visits, as the Mountaineers hosted 13 prospects over the June 14 weekend, while others would be tied to the usual ebb and flow of camp season which brings visitors to campus. The program tied up some major needs in that span securing three offensive linemen, a pair of cornerbacks and a much needed pass rusher and now head into the late summer and fall with a clear idea of what needs to happen next. Basically anytime you're able to double your commitment list with quality prospects that the coaches have personally evaluated it's a good thing for the football program.

Gowdy has taken official visits to Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Syracuse and is expected to take trips to Penn State and Oregon this fall. The talented wide receiver prospect is being targeted as both an inside and outside pass catcher for the Mountaineers and likes how he would be utilized as well as the coaching staff.

Mesidor has taken one official visit to date to West Virginia and the Canadian born prospect walked away from that experience high on the program. Mesidor likes the scheme and how the Mountaineers plan to use him as a defensive end that moves around up front which is something that interests him. His recruitment has taken off but West Virginia remains one of the major players.

West Virginia hosted a large number of prospects on unofficial visits since the new coaches have assumed control in January. The good news is they have been exposed to campus which makes them possibilities for the class down the road.

Additional notes: West Virginia: The coaching staff decided to make the state a priority from the time that Neal Brown took control of the program and those efforts paid off with the commitment of Zach Frazier. The Fairmont prospect is one of two priority targets in the state and Brown and his staff were able to symbolically land the lineman on West Virginia Day. Still, it wasn't all good news as Bluefield defensive end Sean Martin committed to North Carolina after several trips to Morgantown but it's too early to close the book completely there as I fully expect the coaches to continue in pursuit.