West Virginia has a pair of new coaches and we take a look at some of the prospects they were recruiting at their previous stops for the 2021 class.

Gerad Parker will assume the offensive coordinator role at West Virginia as well as coaching the wide receivers and while his recruiting areas in Morgantown have yet to be officially determined we can take a look at what he was doing at his previous stop.

Parker served as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Penn State, where he was charged with recruiting his home state of Kentucky and West Virginia to go along with wide receivers.

So which prospects does that overlap with that West Virginia was already recruiting?