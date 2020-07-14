WVSports - Examining the West Virginia tight end position

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program is looking to establish the tight end position as evidenced by the recruiting at that spot over the last two classes.

For the 2020 group the Mountaineers added New Jersey product Charles Finley and in this current cycle, European tight end Victor Wikstrom and Ohio athlete Treylan Davis are in the fold. It’s clear that the spot is going to play a major role in head coach Neal Brown’s offense as time passes.

What but unfolded at the position last season and how was it used? We look at the advanced statistics at the position from the 2019 season with the help of PFF to get a snap shot of the utilization.