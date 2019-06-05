What is West Virginia getting in Florida State grad transfer receiver George Campbell, who committed to the program as an experienced option.

We caught up with Michael Langston of Warchant.com to learn more about the former Rivals.com five-star prospect from the Class of 2015, and how his career as a Seminole suffered some setbacks before his decision to finish out his career with West Virginia.

Editor's Note: This interview was originally given to BWI.





The basic breakdown of his Florida State career seems to boil down to being a special teams contributor as a freshman, a redshirt due to injury, most of the 2017 season missed due to injury, and a 2018 season that just didn't pan out. Is that your read on his career as a Seminole?

ML: I think his whole career has been marred unfortunately by injuries. He's had several injuries with his hip. Even when Jimbo was there, he had an injury with his core in his leg and a shoulder injury too. The kid was just snakebitten it seemed at times with injuries.