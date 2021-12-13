It's no secret by now that West Virginia is going to be active in the transfer market when it comes to filling spots on the roster.

Truthfully, there isn't much of a choice given the number of players entering the portal and the immediate eligibility waiver granting them the opportunity to help immediately.

It's unclear how many transfer options West Virginia attempts to sign that could enroll in January and participate in spring ball but we look at the players connected with the football program at this point and the latest with each.





COMMITTED TO WEST VIRGINIA: