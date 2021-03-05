Explosive athlete Townsend has connection with West Virginia coaches
Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep athlete Xavier Townsend has been in communication with West Virginia for quite some time and the Mountaineers have made quite the impression.
Townsend, 5-foot-10, 180-pounds, could play multiple positions at the next level but the Mountaineers are looking to slot him as a running back in their offense scheme.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news