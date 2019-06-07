SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

Alek Manoah’s career as a Mountaineer came full circle Monday evening.

The junior right-handed pitcher became the first West Virginia baseball player to be selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft since 1997, going 11th overall to the Toronto Blue Jays.



Manoah watched the draft with his teammates, coaches and family at West Virginia head coach Randy Mazey’s house, the same place he had visited before he gave the program his commitment.



“Four years ago I took my visit here and I’ve told everybody that that home-cooked meal that they cooked for me here is what got me here,” Manoah said in an interview with WVUSports.com. “I’m extremely thankful he opened his house to everybody and we were able to enjoy a real exciting night with everyone.”



Coincidentally, the only other West Virginia baseball player to be picked in the first round of the MLB Draft also went No. 11 overall. That was right-handed pitcher Chris Cnochs, who was selected by the Oakland Athletics in 1997.



Manoah’s draft selection was the culmination of a dominant junior season by the Miami native, one in which he struck out a program record 144 batters and earned Big 12 Pitcher of the Year honors as well as First Team All-American recognition.



However, at this time a year ago, Manoah’s full potential wasn’t quite put on display consistently and he found himself struggling with his command and control on pitches.



This was after a disappointing season for the Mountaineers in 2018 and in his sophomore season that year, Manoah saw his amount of starts decrease and began making more appearances out of the bullpen.



“Me personally, I was supposed to be one of the weekend guys and couldn't get over that hump and be consistent and that's what we needed,” Manoah said during this past fall. “But I think going to the bullpen helped me really me find myself and who I was and that really helped me have a good summer.”



A summer with the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod League would also pay dividends for Manoah as he worked with Tom Holliday, the head coach of the Anglers and father of seven-time MLB All-Star and World Series champion, Matt Holliday.



Tom Holliday had also recruited Manoah when he was a pitching coach at Auburn.



“When I first got there I basically told him I had a hump to get over and he said, 'Well, there's only a hump in your head,’” Manoah said. “That was one of the things that kind of helped me as well, so I had a great time playing for him this summer."



Manoah led the Cape Cod League in strikeouts with 68 and his transformation was evident heading into fall baseball season with the Mountaineers.



Although he didn’t pitch during the team’s fall baseball season, his approach and leadership helped his teammates get on the same page and become more accountable starting with a simple task.



“Something Coach Mazey wants us to do every morning is make our bed and the past few days I would send a picture of my bed made and Mazey goes, ‘Every time you make your bed you're already ahead of your opponent,’ and 15 other guys will follow up with pictures of their made bed and in the past, some guys would take it as a joke, but now people are actually taking accountability and making their bed and doing the right things,” Manoah said last fall.