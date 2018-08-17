SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





You might have noticed something sticking out of Gary Jennings helmet last season.

Tucked in the air vents were feathers, yes, actual feathers from a bird. But as with all things there is a story behind the decorative plume and how it came into place. A close encounter of sorts.

During ball drills prior to the season opener against Virginia Tech, a bird swooped down close to Jennings on two occasions prompting a natural reaction.

“I just so happened to hit it and the bird got away safely and some feathers were left behind,” he said.

So Jennings made them a part of his game-day ensemble throughout the course of the 12-game slate and after electing to return for his senior season expect the feathers to as well.

But now with a twist.

In the off-season Jennings approached redshirt junior offensive tackle Colton McKivitz, an avid outdoorsman, about acquiring some new, upgraded feathers.

And luckily for Jennings, McKivitz had just the fix for his needs. The offensive lineman had shot a turkey and had the bird mounted in his apartment so he plucked a few feathers from it.

“He likes the turkey ones the best, they got a couple cool colors in them,” McKivitz said. “It’s definitely a cool thing to share with Gary.”

Another year and a new set of feathers to fly.