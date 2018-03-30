One of those positions with the most returning starting experience on the West Virginia roster is at wide receiver. Not a lot of surprises there.

But there are still questions that need addressed as the calendar flips into the spring.

Three of the top four options from last year return sans Ka’Raun White who had exhausted his eligibility, while senior quarterback Will Grier is back to trigger the ball.

Still between seniors David Sills and Gary Jennings as well as junior Marcus Simms the Mountaineers return almost 200 catches for 2,739 yards and wait for it, two dozen touchdowns. That’s a whole lot of production back on board.

“You have a veteran group and the best guys with some good touches, good yards and valuable playing experience,” offensive coordinator Jake Spavital said.

However, those numbers in themselves detail one of the problems from last season. Because of a lack of quality depth either by inexperience or ineffectiveness, the Mountaineers were forced to rely on their top four options more than they should which physically wore them down over the year.

At times the players at the position were visibly gassed as West Virginia attempted to make comeback bids in the season opener and at other points of the schedule. That has to change.

“We didn’t have solid backups and those receivers played way too many plays,” Spavital said.

And in regards to finding those backups another question is going to need an answer.

Of those available players in the rotation, which one is going to solidify himself as the heir apparent to White and become the fourth wide receiver in the mix? Some of that will be negated due to the plan to incorporate the tight end position more into the offense but it isn’t any less important.

The challengers for the spring are clear cut to fill it.

Alabama transfer TJ Simmons was one of the standouts of the scout team last season and offers a more mature player there that also breaks up the classes. Simmons transferred to West Virginia last summer and has the flexibility to move around the different receiver positions as needed.

“He's the new energy in the room," wide receivers coach Tyron Carrier said. "He's talkative, he's strong, he's physical and he understands the game."

Senior Dominique Maiden caught all of one pass for seven years but has pleased the coaches with his progress so far early on into spring drills – however consistency remains the concern. Sophomore Reggie Roberson avoided a redshirt last year but was another that, while not uncommon for a freshman, appeared worn down by the end of the season after catching six passes for 30 yards and a score.

“He’s got that speed and has been having a great off-season,” Spavital said.

He too will have every opportunity to expand his usage.

Regardless of who gets the call in that fourth spot the most important factor is going to be consistency on a day-to-day basis and it could spill over into the fall until things are settled.

One thing that is for sure for now is that last season’s leading pass-catcher Jennings will not be moving outside with the plan to keep him where he’s at for now. One player that has moved, at least for the spring, and could add depth behind Jennings is former running back Tevin Bush.

Bush already understands what’s asked out of him in the backfield and can provide another option on the perimeter to add speed out of the slot.

“We have a lot of big targets that run well but beside Marcus we don’t have that added juice,” he said.

The starters have taken steps forward to become better leaders on and off the field while Sills has even added more weight to his frame. But the question has never been there. Instead, who will step up?

“We want to rely on some other people to step in and make some plays for us,” Spavital said.