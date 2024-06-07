West Virginia is already making history as they have made it to the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament. If the Mountaineers want to continue to make more history as well as delay head coach Randy Mazey's retirement, they are going to have to step up in more ways than one this weekend against the Tar Heels.

JJ has to be JJ

Teams win at this time of year when there stars are stars. For West Virginia it starts and end with shortstop JJ Wetherholt. A projected top-10 pick in this year's MLB Draft, Wetherholt did not have the regional he imagined in Tucson last weekend. Wetherholt had three hits the entire weekend, and all three came in the final game. He went a combined 3-for-12 with no extra-base hits and no RBIs. He must produce at the plate if WVU wants to have a chance this weekend.

Pocket Aces

Last weekend, Derek Clark looked like one of the best pitchers in the country, while Tyler Switalski almost matched his performance the following night. It's somewhat unrealistic to think you will get that type of production out of both guys, but it's more likely you see it again out of Clark. Clark is no longer a secret ingredient to WVU's recipe for success, but it appears as if he's the most important ingredient. Clark pitched a complete game last Friday against Dallas Baptist, and he has pitch counts north of 115 pitches in six of his 12 starts. He can work deep into games, and WVU is going to need him to do that. While it's not a given if the Mountaineers can't secure the win when Clark starts on Friday, it seems very unlikely they will win this series. Switalski is the second part to this and he has to be better than his 5.34 ERA this season. He has four outings in a row where he's gone at least 5.0 innings and during that stretch he has a 2.78 ERA. WVU needs that type of production from Switalski or at least something similar if they are going to want to have a chance this weekend.

DH has to hit

When penciled in as the designated hitter, it's expected that they will hit. For WVU, that's the opposite of what was the reality this past weekend. The DH spot in the lineup featured three different starters and they all went a combined 2-for-10, with freshman Spencer Barnett collecting the two hits. Who Mazey turns to in that role is going to be crucial for the Mountaineers.

Who can help on the mound?

WVU will have to use their bullpen this weekend, and they will have to most likely use more than just Clark and Switalski. If there is a third game, the starter will be interesting. It was a terrible first five batters for Hayden Cooper last Sunday against Grand Canyon. Hard to believe he gets the ball again in a must-win situation. Aidan Major returned to the mound for the first time in a month. His command was spotty, but he delivered four big innings for the Mountaineers. Carson Estridge was used in high pressure spots and delivered. He will be a factor almost certainly once again. Maxx Yehl was in and out of the game as a home run sailed out of the park and he was immediately taken out. Hambleton Oliver had to pull magic out of a hat to help WVU survive in game two against Grand Canyon last week. All this goes to show, multiple guys are going to have to step up and deliver big outs this weekend against an elite UNC lineup. We know there isn't a lot past the arms that were used last weekend, but if there is someone back there, who could it be? There's freshman Chase Meyer who has pitched well at times with his upper-90's fastball. There is a guy like Robby Porco who has a good amount of experience, but hasn't pitched since the Big 12 Tournament. It boils down to if Clark and Switalski can't get you to the eighth or ninth innings, yet you're in a position to win, who can you confidently give the ball to. And better yet, if there is a game three, who do you turn to then.

Playing WVU's Game