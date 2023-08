West Virginia will open the regular season on the road at Penn State and WVSports.com takes a look at five players to watch leading into that contest.

Redshirt senior cornerback Beanie Bishop

2022 statistics: 29 tackles, one sack

Reason: West Virginia needed to get older and more experience in the secondary, especially at cornerback, and Bishop fills that need. The Minnesota transfer had a limited role with the Gophers last season but was one of the highest-graded players on their team when he was on the field. An alpha-personality who has taken a role from the jump, Bishop has the flexibility to move around to multiple spots and will be part of a rotation at cornerback. A former all-conference player at Western Kentucky, Bishop understands this is his last chance and is set to make it his best.