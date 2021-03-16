Florida CB Banks adds West Virginia football offer
Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby 2022 cornerback Kajuan Banks has been in touch with West Virginia since the contact period first opened in September but things took a step further recently.
Banks, 5-foot-11, 175-pounds, added a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers joining a list that already includes Tennessee, Nebraska, Mississippi, Louisville, Kentucky, Virginia Tech and others.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news