Florida DB hoping to make summer WVU official visit
Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan cornerback Dave Herard isn’t a new name on the West Virginia radar, but the scholarship offer he now holds is fairly fresh in his mind.
The Mountaineers first made contact with Herard at the beginning of April and things have only continued to progress as he’s built a relationship with inside wide receivers coach Travis Trickett during that time-frame.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news