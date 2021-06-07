Florida DB Spells impressed with West Virginia visit, has decision date
Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage athlete Jacolby Spells had seen West Virginia plenty of times on zoom calls and facetime, but his first in-person visit to Morgantown certainly surpassed his expectations.
Spells, 5-foot-11, 176-pounds, took an official visit to see the Mountaineers over the weekend and the reality of the experience left a positive impression.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news