Port Orange (Fla.) Spruce Creek linebacker Tyler Berrong has already been to a number of places but his most recent stop at West Virginia is one that certainly stood out for several reasons.

Berrong, 6-foot-3, 215-pounds, had already been on campus at Georgia, Auburn, Pittsburgh, Florida, North Carolina, Central Florida, South Florida and Florida International.

But this most recent trip to Morgantown to check out the West Virginia football program is one that caught his attention for several different reasons.