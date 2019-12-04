With the possibility of a bowl game gone in year one of the Neal Brown era, the focus for the West Virginia Mountaineers football program will shift to the future.

That means recruiting and closing things strong down the stretch run leading up to the Dec. 18-20 early signing period. The Mountaineers currently have 15 commitments in the 2020 class which has received a momentum boost of late with the pledges of Brooklyn (N.Y.) Canarsie running back Lamy Constant, Perkinston (Miss.) Gulf Coast C.C. cornerback Jackie Matthews and Bluefield (W.Va.) defensive end Sean Martin.

“We have every intention of finishing strong,” Brown said.