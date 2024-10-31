Advertisement

Published Oct 31, 2024
Former Mountaineer Beanie Bishop Earns NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month
circle avatar
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
Publisher
Former West Virginia cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. continues to shine, earning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month award for October. Bishop, who went undrafted but quickly found a home with the Pittsburgh Steelers, made a name for himself this month with standout performances against two New York teams.

Bishop recorded three crucial interceptions over two games, including two against legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 7. His defensive play was key to the Steelers’ victory, where he also posted six tackles and one tackle for loss.

Coach Mike Tomlin praised Bishop’s growth and ability to perform in high-pressure situations.

Bishop’s third interception came during a Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants, where he picked off Daniel Jones in the final moments, securing a 26-18 win for the Steelers.

