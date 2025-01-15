Former Mountaineer Steve Slaton Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Former Mountaineer Steve Slaton has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Slaton, a Mountaineer legend, will be part of the 2025 induction class and is the seventh Mountaineer to be inducted.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Mississippi Archie Manning said. “Each of these legends ranks among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to adding their incredible accomplishments to those permanently enshrined in the Hall of Fame.”

Slaton is one of 18 players and four coaches who were selected to the Hall of Fame.

Slaton was a unanimous First Team All-American in 2006, as he set the West Virginia single-season rushing record with 1,744 yards and accounted for 2,104 all-purpose yards.

In 2005, Slaton set a then-Big East record with 1128 rushing yards and was also named the MVP of the Sugar Bowl in WVU's win over Georgia as he had a bowl record in rushing yards as well as three touchdowns.

Slaton finished his 38-game career at WVU going 33-5, and had three bowl victories. He won two Big East titles and it was the winningest three-year period in West Virginia Football history.

Slaton completed his career as WVU's all-time leader in total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns, and points scored by a non-kicker. He rushed for almost 4,000 yards in his career and had over 800 receiving yards and 4,775 all-purpose yards.

Slaton was eventually selected in the third round of the 2008 NFL Draft and was inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be inducted on Dec. 9, 2025, during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner.



