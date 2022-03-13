Former Mountaineers: Revisiting Transfer Updates

Will Grier. Kyzir White. Tony Fields. In recent years, West Virginia has benefitted greatly from players looking to take their talents elsewhere. Grier, White and Fields are just a few of many who have come to WVU and made their mark. However, the transfer portal can also be a cruel mistress. Some players leave West Virginia and go on to have strong collegiate careers, leaving Mountaineer fans with much to be desired. Below, we take a look at those who have transferred out of the WVU football program to see the success — or struggles — they have seen at their newest homes.

Transferred to other Division I schools

Charlie Benton, LB, UAB: Made 22 tackles — including 4.5 for loss — in ten games. Bryce Brand, LB, Bowling Green State: Played in nine games, making 30 tackles. Lorenzo Dorr, RB, East Carolina: Has made an appearance on special teams in 10 games. Jovani Haskins, TE, Rutgers: As the Scarlet Knights starting tight end, has totaled 109 yards and one touchdown in 10 games. Ali Jennings, WR, Old Dominion: Led the Monarchs in receiving, totaling 1,066 yards and five touchdowns on 62 receptions Austin Kendall, QB, Louisiana Tech: Played in seven games, going 148-of-243 passing for 1,884 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Trey Lowe, QB, Southern Miss: Lowe opened the season under center for the Golden Eagles, playing in the first two games before suffering a foot injury. He completed roughly 55% of his passes for a total of 232 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Briason Mays, OL, Southern Miss: Started the final four games at center after seeing a substantial reserve role. Quay Mays, DT, Arkansas State: Made four tackles in three games. Lamonte McDougle, DL, UTSA: Made 13 tackles in 13 games. Dreshun Miller, CB, Auburn: Played a total of five snaps in one game before entering the transfer portal yet again. Martell Pettaway, HB, Middle Tennessee State: Led the Blue Raiders in rushing, totaling 372 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games.

Derrek Pitts, DB, NC State: Totaled two interceptions and 43 tackles in 12 games. Jeffery Pooler Jr., DE, Northwestern: Made 25 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, in 12 games. Kwantel Raines, DB, Temple: Has collected 18 tackles in nine games. Reggie Roberson Jr., WR, SMU: Finished third in receiving for the Mustangs, tallying 625 yards and six touchdowns on 51 receptions. Alec Sinkfield, HB, Boston College: Has rushed for 350 yards and two touchdowns on 85 carries. Josh Sills, OG, Oklahoma State: Started at left guard in 13 of the Cowboys' games. Tykee Smith, DB, Georgia: Totaled three tackles in one game before tearing his ACL in October. JoVanni Stewart, LB, Houston: Has made 15 tackles and recovered a fumble over 12 games. Junior Uzebu, OT, Vanderbilt: Played limited action in five games, primarily on special teams. Jonn Young, P, East Carolina: Punted the football 48 times, averaging 42.96 yards per punt. Has downed 21 punts inside the opposing 20-yard line.

Transferred to FCS schools

Zack Dobson, WR, Tennessee State: In seven games, totaled eight receptions for 66 yards. Randy Fields Jr., WR, Tennessee-Martin: Hauled in eight receptions for 82 yards and one touchdown. Tairiq Stewart, OL, North Carolina A&T: Played in eight games. Jayvon Thrift, DB, Youngstown State: Has made three tackles in three games.

Transferred out of Division I

Jack Allison, QB, West Liberty: In seven games, went 122-of-216 for 1,219 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. Shea Campbell, LB, West Florida: Led team with 80 tackles, as well as two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Kwincy Hall, WR, Bowie State: Ranks as the team's No. 3 receiver with 364 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games. Trent Jackson, QB, Wheeling: In seven games, went 51-of-90 passing for five touchdowns and five interceptions. Tae Mayo, CB, Butler Community College: Tallied 24 tackles and a forced fumble in eight games.

Sponsored by FranchiseCoach.net