Former West Virginia RB Brown anxious for draft

Former West Virginia running back Leddie Brown doesn’t have a lot of plans for draft night. But that doesn't mean it won't be quite the event.

The back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher for the Mountaineers plans to keep things relatively low key with just his family, bypassing a big party which was suggested by his mother. But that’s just the way he wants it as he awaits his destination at the professional level.

Brown competed in the West Virginia Pro-Day at the beginning of the month but elected not to run the 40-yard dash and instead stand on his performance at the combine. During the event, Brown ran a 4.64 which finished 26th out of 27 competing backs in Indianapolis but he believes he showcased what he needed to.

“I was just going to stand on my combine 40,” he said. “My film speaks for itself.”

Brown started the past two years for the Mountaineers in the backfield rushing for 2,075 yards and 22 touchdowns, while also display the ability to catch with 67 receptions for 419 yards and 3 scores.

He said that scouts were interested in his speed but after running his 40 at the event they now have an idea of where he stands.

“That was the biggest thing,” he said.

The Delaware native used the pro day event to showcase what he can do and the feedback was positive. He has tried to take something from every person he’s interacted with whether it be his family, his coaches and everyone in between to help prepare him for the biggest job interviews of his life.

His time in Morgantown helped prepare him for the event but he also spent time in Miami training for the all-star games and then the combine. Because of that he hasn’t really had a chance to sit down and take in how this process has unfolded thus far.

“Probably after I get drafted, all the reality is going to hit me that I really did it, made it,” he said.

Brown is anxious to see how the draft unfolds, but is excited for his next chapter regardless where that ends up being.