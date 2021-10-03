Former WVU pitchers Alek Manoah, John Means face off in MLB game

Two of the top pitchers in West Virginia baseball history faced off on an MLB mound on Saturday afternoon.

Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays bested John Means and the Baltimore Orioles, winning by a 10-1 final score.

Manoah got the best of the Orioles as the right-hander struck out 10 in seven innings of work. He allowed only one hit and one earned run.

On the other hand, Means struggled early. The left-hander allowed two home runs in the bottom of the first inning, as well as seven total runs in the game's first three innings, before being pulled from the game.

Manoah was named the winning pitcher, improving his record to 9-2 on the season with a 3.22 ERA. Means earned the loss, and ends the 2021 season with a 6-9 record.