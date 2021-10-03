Former WVU pitchers Alek Manoah, John Means face off in MLB game
Two of the top pitchers in West Virginia baseball history faced off on an MLB mound on Saturday afternoon.
Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays bested John Means and the Baltimore Orioles, winning by a 10-1 final score.
Manoah got the best of the Orioles as the right-hander struck out 10 in seven innings of work. He allowed only one hit and one earned run.
On the other hand, Means struggled early. The left-hander allowed two home runs in the bottom of the first inning, as well as seven total runs in the game's first three innings, before being pulled from the game.
Manoah was named the winning pitcher, improving his record to 9-2 on the season with a 3.22 ERA. Means earned the loss, and ends the 2021 season with a 6-9 record.
Manoah played in Morgantown from 2017-19, primarily as a starting pitcher. He became the Mountaineers' Friday night starter during his junior season, going 9-4 with a 2.08 ERA.
In the 2019 MLB Draft, Manoah was selected by the Blue Jays with the 11th overall pick. He made his major league debut in May of this year.
Means played his first season at WVU in 2013, transferring after a season at Fort Scott Community College. He went 6-2 with a 3.13 ERA during his junior season, later being selected by the Orioles in the 11th round of that year's MLB Draft.
The left-hander made his major league debut in 2018 before being named to the American League All-Star team the following season. Earlier this year, Means threw a no-hitter — the 10th in Orioles' team history.
