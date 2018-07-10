A decision is coming for Lawrenceville (Ga.) Central Gwinnett cornerback Nicktroy Fortune and the race for his commitment has been whittled down to three teams.

Fortune, 6-foot, 165-pounds, has trimmed his list of schools down to West Virginia, Virginia and Georgia Tech with a decision set for his birthday Aug. 11.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect has already visited each taking unofficial trips to West Virginia and Georgia Tech, while spending his official visit at Virginia.

Ultimately when it comes time to pick a school, Fortune said that it’s going to come down to the atmosphere, his interactions with the coaching staff and players and where he genuinely feels the most comfortable.

That could bode well for one team in particular.