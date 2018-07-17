Now, the Mountaineers initially had his attention due to the success that they’ve had with defensive backs in recent years such as Rasul Douglas and Karl Joseph but he wanted to see it all for himself first.

“I fell in love with the mountains of West Virginia, the atmosphere and the coaches and being real cool were reasons why I committed to West Virginia," said Fortune.

Those were answered in every way imaginable after he was able to see Morgantown for himself.

Prior to visiting West Virginia, Lawrenceville (Ga.) Central Gwinnett cornerback Nicktroy Fortune knew that he liked the program but had some questions first.

That trip June 6 allowed him the chance to get a look at the campus with his own eyes and even at the time he felt that he had found his potential college destination in large part because of how comfortable he felt on campus and with the coaches.



But he wanted to hold off in order to check out all of his options to make sure that he had found the right fit.

Fortune held off at first.

So then the cornerback prospect took an official visit to Virginia in late June and admittedly enjoyed himself but he couldn’t stop thinking about a possible future in Morgantown.

“It was a hard decision because Virginia really had my eye, but it was just something about West Virginia in the back of my mind telling me this is where I need to be,” Fortune said.

Originally scheduled to make a college decision Aug. 11, Fortune made the call to end the process by calling the natural choice in West Virginia cornerbacks coach Doug Belk. The two had developed a strong bond throughout the process so it came as no surprise that he was the first to receive the news.

"I told Coach Belk about my decision first and he got excited and was happy,” he said. “Then he told the head coach and he hit me up excited to tell me he’s happy for me to be part of the family.”

Belk has strong ties to the state of Georgia but he also reminded Fortune of one of his own coaches.

“He reminds me a lot of my defensive back coach and that made me want to commit there even more,” he said.

Fortune said he plans to take no other trips outside of visiting West Virginia and is expected to sign his letter of intent with the Mountaineers during the early signing period.

“I knew 100-percent that this is where I want to be,” Fortune added.