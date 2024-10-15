Four Mountaineers Named to PFF's Week 7 Big 12 Team of the Week

West Virginia was on the wrong side of a 28-16 result against No. 11. Iowa State but even with that multiple individual performances stood out according to Pro Football Focus.

West Virginia had four players on PFF's Big 12 Team of the Week including left tackle Wyatt Milum, defensive lineman TJ Jackson, defensive lineman Fatorma Mulbah and corner Garnett Hollis.

Milum finished with a 78.4 overall grade which was the second-best of anyone on WVU's offense, and his fifth grade of at least 78.4 or higher this season.

The three guys recognized on defense happened to be the top three on WVU's defense in terms of grades.

Mulbah graded out the highest with an 81.3 overall grade, followed by Jackson at 80.6, and Hollis at 74.6.