News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-31 10:55:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star DL Neal down to four schools including West Virginia

Qxzkmqtinhgsk6z59nlm
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep defensive lineman Westley Neal has narrowed his list of over two dozen potential college options down to a top four.

West Virginia is one of those left standing along with Miami, Indiana and Pittsburgh.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}