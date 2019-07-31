Four-star DL Neal down to four schools including West Virginia
Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep defensive lineman Westley Neal has narrowed his list of over two dozen potential college options down to a top four.
West Virginia is one of those left standing along with Miami, Indiana and Pittsburgh.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news