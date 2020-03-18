News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-18 03:04:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-star RB Parks has top five, plans West Virginia football visit

Parks plans to take a visit to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Parks plans to take a visit to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers football program. (Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit running back Ricky Parks is starting to sort out the recruiting process and now has a list of five schools that are at the forefront.

West Virginia is on that list along with Florida State, Pittsburgh, Iowa and Utah with each of them making the cut because they have prioritized him as well as where he could see himself playing.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}