Four-star RB Parks has top five, plans West Virginia football visit
Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit running back Ricky Parks is starting to sort out the recruiting process and now has a list of five schools that are at the forefront.
West Virginia is on that list along with Florida State, Pittsburgh, Iowa and Utah with each of them making the cut because they have prioritized him as well as where he could see himself playing.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news