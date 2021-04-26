Dallas (Ga.) East Paulding running back Justin Williams already has four official visits set in the month of June and one of those will be to check out the West Virginia football program.

Williams, 6-foot-0, 200-pounds, has booked trips to Nebraska, West Virginia, Louisville and Southern California in order and has several other programs high on his list such as Minnesota and Vanderbilt. The Rivals.com four-star prospect isn’t hurting for suitors, but the Mountaineers have made an impression.