Springfield (Oh.) 2023 wide receiver Anthony Brown has been making the rounds this spring and his latest trip took him to West Virginia for the annual Gold-Blue game.

Brown, 5-foot-10, 170-pounds, was previously committed to Minnesota but elected to back off that pledge and has since been a hot commodity for college programs.

That has been no different when it comes to the Mountaineers who have been actively recruiting him for quite some time even before his initial pledge.