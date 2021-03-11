Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti wide receiver Kevin Thomas is in high demand and has the scholarship offer list to show for it.

Thomas, 6-foot-3, 184-pounds, has been tendered by West Virginia, Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, Tennessee, Mississippi, Texas A&M, Arizona State and several others while even more are expressing interest. And with so many options, it’s only natural that he hasn’t started trimming down his list.