News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-08 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Four things I learned during the West Virginia June camp season

Ky85i8bj2mfiv1tnrb7e
Neal Brown has brought some changes to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

The NCAA recruiting dead period is now in full swing but the month of June was a busy one for Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.

WVSports.com takes a look back at four things we learned during the busy camp season and what we could expect to see moving forward.


Camps just look and feel different. West Virginia hosted a total of four one-day camps during the month of June as well as the annual big man and 7-on-7 passing tournament. But the biggest takeaway on my part is after covering camps in Morgantown for around a decade, this year’s set of one-day events had a much different approach than in the past.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}