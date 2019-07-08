The NCAA recruiting dead period is now in full swing but the month of June was a busy one for Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.

WVSports.com takes a look back at four things we learned during the busy camp season and what we could expect to see moving forward.





Camps just look and feel different. West Virginia hosted a total of four one-day camps during the month of June as well as the annual big man and 7-on-7 passing tournament. But the biggest takeaway on my part is after covering camps in Morgantown for around a decade, this year’s set of one-day events had a much different approach than in the past.